Oppenheimer Increases Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target to $50.00

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

APTO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $195.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $6.10 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,010,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,444,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 374,046 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

