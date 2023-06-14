Short Interest in Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Declines By 57.4%

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Affinity Bancshares

In other Affinity Bancshares news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 7,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $102,705.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 771,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,181,701.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 7,088 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $102,705.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 771,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,181,701.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 38,383 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $556,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 761,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,044,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 49,609 shares of company stock worth $717,416 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Affinity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 36,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares during the period. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affinity Bancshares Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AFBI stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.36. Affinity Bancshares has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 19.13%.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Georgia. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

