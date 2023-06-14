Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the May 15th total of 324,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ ADIL opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 748.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 149,442 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 243,962 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 131,287 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.