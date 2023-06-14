Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the May 15th total of 324,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Adial Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ ADIL opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.96.
Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.
