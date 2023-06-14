Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, June 16th

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Friday, June 16th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 16th.
Electrovaya Stock Performance
Electrovaya stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80. Electrovaya has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Electrovaya in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Electrovaya
Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.
