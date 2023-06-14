Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Short Interest Up 374.4% in May

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 374.4% from the May 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

