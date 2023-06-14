Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Update

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the May 15th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Aclarion

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aclarion stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 1.00% of Aclarion as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aclarion alerts:

Aclarion Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACON opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. Aclarion has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.37.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aclarion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclarion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.