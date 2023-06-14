BMO Capital Markets Lowers Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$37.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAPIF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday. Desjardins increased their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday.

Saputo Price Performance

Shares of SAPIF stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. Saputo has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84.

About Saputo

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical segments: Canada, USA, International, and Europe.

