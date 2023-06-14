FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concrete Pumping in a report released on Friday, June 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Concrete Pumping’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Concrete Pumping Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Concrete Pumping

BBCP opened at $6.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $386.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.06. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $8.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at $2,329,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,601,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 301,310 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 294,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 1,072.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 197,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 168,053 shares during the last quarter. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

(Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.