adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $93.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.63. adidas has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.18.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). adidas had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Research analysts expect that adidas will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in adidas by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

