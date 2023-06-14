Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Down 1.2 %
Enservco stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enservco has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.32.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter.
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.
