Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Down 1.2 %

Enservco stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enservco has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.32.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enservco during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Enservco by 220.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and the Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment includes hot oiling services, acidizing, and pressure testing. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on frac water heating and other services.

