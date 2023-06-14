Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of FSI stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Flexible Solutions International

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,429,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Flexible Solutions International news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,429,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 23,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $72,336.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,416,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,081 shares of company stock valued at $146,256 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 82,344 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

