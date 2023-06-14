Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Frontier Lithium (OTC:LITOF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 135.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Frontier Lithium Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTC:LITOF opened at C$1.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.60. Frontier Lithium has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$2.25.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

