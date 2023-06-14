StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. Ashford has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

