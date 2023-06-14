Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NAVB stock opened at $0.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.36. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.
