American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
Shares of AMS opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
