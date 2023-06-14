Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 13th.
Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 11.4 %
Shares of CANF opened at $2.94 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.