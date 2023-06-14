Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of CANF opened at $2.94 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 120.33% and a negative net margin of 1,255.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

