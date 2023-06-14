TD Securities Lowers ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target to C$71.00

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on ATS to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on ATS from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ATS from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ATS from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ATSAF stock opened at $44.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. ATS has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $45.25.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.