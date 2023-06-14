StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Shares of CVR opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 million and a PE ratio of 8.72. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Further Reading

