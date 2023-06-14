StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance
Shares of CVR opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 million and a PE ratio of 8.72. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.94.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chicago Rivet & Machine (CVR)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.