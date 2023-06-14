Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Medtronic plc Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Medtronic’s FY2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Medtronic Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

NYSE MDT opened at $85.75 on Monday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $82.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

