Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Lowered by Zacks Research

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Puma Biotechnology in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Puma Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $3.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $163.95 million, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,216,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 304,969 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 621.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 257,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 94.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 220,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

