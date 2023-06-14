Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) – Barrington Research issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alithya Group in a report released on Friday, June 9th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

NASDAQ ALYA opened at $1.77 on Monday. Alithya Group has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $155.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

