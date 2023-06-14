Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Hawaiian in a research note issued on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($3.71) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ HA opened at $9.71 on Monday. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a market cap of $500.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.93.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $612.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.15 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.54) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hawaiian by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 147.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hawaiian by 556.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

