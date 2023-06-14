Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Gap, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of GAP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GAP’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GAP Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GPS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

GAP stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.47. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.93, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,027,000 after buying an additional 83,032 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 57.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 481,339 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 15.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 38,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 207.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 31,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $201,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -374.98%.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.