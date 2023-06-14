RH Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of RH in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.97. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $10.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RH’s FY2024 earnings at $9.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.49 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share.

RH Price Performance

RH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on RH from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.06.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $280.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $351.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in RH by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of RH by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RH

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.