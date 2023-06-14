Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Lowered by Analyst

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASO. Cowen began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $51.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.43. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

In other news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

