William Blair Comments on Couchbase, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Couchbase in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Couchbase’s current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Couchbase’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Couchbase Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BASE. Barclays lifted their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Shares of BASE stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.58. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 457,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $39,900.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,370.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 457,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,160 shares of company stock valued at $242,205 in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 199,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 100,293 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 35.7% in the third quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,098,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after purchasing an additional 288,981 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% in the third quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after purchasing an additional 411,099 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.