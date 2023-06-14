Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Torrid Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Torrid in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Torrid had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Torrid Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $2.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. Torrid has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $274.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 85.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.
About Torrid
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
Read More
