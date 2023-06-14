Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Raised to GBX 4,050 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,750 ($46.92) to GBX 4,050 ($50.68) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 43.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a GBX 2,450 ($30.66) price target on Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($40.67) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($45.05) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,637.86 ($45.52).

Wizz Air Stock Down 0.4 %

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 2,830 ($35.41) on Monday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,320 ($16.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,229 ($40.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a PE ratio of -389.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,871.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,674.05.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

