Brokerages Set DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Price Target at $42.33

DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of DocMorris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of ZRSEF stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. DocMorris has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $99.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14.

DocMorris Ltd. engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy and the wholesale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

