Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $29.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. Delek US has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,644 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 28.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Delek US by 26.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 726,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 153,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

