Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $116.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $111,815.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,470.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,659,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7,833.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,215,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $247,988,000 after buying an additional 2,188,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 625.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,720,000 after buying an additional 707,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,471,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 2.04.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.73%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

