VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives $13.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.
A number of equities analysts have commented on VZIO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stephens decreased their price target on VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research decreased their price target on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
In other news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $152,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $152,136.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 46,901 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $306,732.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,000.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,768 shares of company stock valued at $528,975. Company insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.66. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56.
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
