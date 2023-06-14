B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $485.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on BMRRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

BMRRY stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

