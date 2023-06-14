Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIMO. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SIMO opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.90. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.94.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $124.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 15.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 350,981 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 94,171 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 43,566 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 354,030 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 72,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,213,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. Its products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

