Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Ju Jin sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $132,711.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,515 shares of company stock worth $860,680 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Stock Down 0.0 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 18.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 265,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,298,000 after buying an additional 41,503 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 171,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after buying an additional 49,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $111.84 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $113.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.69.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 20.67%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.