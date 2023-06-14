IGas Energy’s (IGAS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

IGas Energy (LON:IGAS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.88) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 372.65% from the company’s previous close.

IGas Energy Trading Down 4.5 %

IGas Energy stock opened at GBX 14.81 ($0.19) on Monday. IGas Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 14.30 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 112 ($1.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.56 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 18.36.

Insider Transactions at IGas Energy

In other IGas Energy news, insider Frances Ward bought 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £436.80 ($546.55). Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

IGas Energy Company Profile

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

