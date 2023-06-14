Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a GBX 245 ($3.07) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 210 ($2.63). UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRST. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 334 ($4.18) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.25) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.07) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 249.14 ($3.12).

Shares of CRST opened at GBX 223.80 ($2.80) on Monday. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 293.60 ($3.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. The stock has a market cap of £574.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,486.67, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 249.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 239.84.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

