Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) PT Raised to GBX 545

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 520 ($6.51) to GBX 545 ($6.82) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BDEV. Shore Capital boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.51) to GBX 552 ($6.91) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.69) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.51) to GBX 552 ($6.91) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.37) to GBX 570 ($7.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 486 ($6.08) to GBX 499 ($6.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 518.13 ($6.48).

Barratt Developments Stock Down 2.7 %

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 452.30 ($5.66) on Monday. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 313 ($3.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 515 ($6.44). The stock has a market cap of £4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 869.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 482.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 453.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

