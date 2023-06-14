Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Cut to $62.50

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Bank of America from $75.00 to $62.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 126.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Price Performance

Zai Lab stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.15. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.21 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 177.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 138.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after acquiring an additional 231,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 11.7% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.