Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Weyco Group Stock Performance

Weyco Group stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.91. Weyco Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69.

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Weyco Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Weyco Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weyco Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Weyco Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of footwear for men, women and children. It operates through the following segments: North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The North American Wholesale Operations segment includes selling products to department stores and specialty shops in the United States and Canada.

