Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Tuniu Stock Performance
TOUR stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $219.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter.
About Tuniu
Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.
