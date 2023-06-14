Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Tuniu Stock Performance

TOUR stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. Tuniu has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $219.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tuniu

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tuniu by 53.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tuniu in the first quarter worth $81,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.