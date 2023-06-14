HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO)

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
U.S. GoldMining Price Performance
Shares of USGO stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. U.S. GoldMining has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24.
Insider Transactions at U.S. GoldMining
In related news, major shareholder Goldmining Inc. bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,848,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,281,375.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 74,409 shares of company stock valued at $830,867.
U.S. GoldMining Company Profile
U.S. GoldMining is a wholly owned subsidiary of GoldMining Inc, which focus on the Whistler Project, a gold-copper exploration project. U.S. GoldMining, formerly known as GoldMining, is based in VANCOUVER, BC.
Further Reading
