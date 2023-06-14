Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $33.54 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43.

Insider Activity

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $500,964.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,152 shares of company stock worth $1,086,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,879 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

