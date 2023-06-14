Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $86.00 at Citigroup

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $77.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.68. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $78.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. Analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $122,614.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,585,451. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,019,194 shares of company stock valued at $62,214,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 13.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.