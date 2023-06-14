HSBC Upgrades StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to “Buy”

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STNE. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of StoneCo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

StoneCo Stock Up 2.2 %

StoneCo stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,354.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.72 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. On average, research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 286.6% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 154,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 114,532 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 45,475 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 408.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

