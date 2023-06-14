Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TZOO. Barrington Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Travelzoo Stock Down 2.9 %

Travelzoo stock opened at $9.65 on Monday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a market cap of $150.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 220.30%. The business had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $321,045.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,417,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,836,206.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 20,983 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $131,563.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,885,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,442,837.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $321,045.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,417,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,836,206.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,919. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 69,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Travelzoo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

