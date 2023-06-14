Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) PT Raised to $39.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. China Renaissance raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.92.
Trip.com Group Stock Down 1.7 %
TCOM opened at $36.18 on Monday. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58.
Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
