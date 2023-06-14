EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, an increase of 4,066.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 531,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EEIQ stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.63.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college.

