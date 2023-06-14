The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Update

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 2,400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Performance

Shares of HOKCY stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

Hong Kong and China Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.0234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Hong Kong and China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Institutional Trading of Hong Kong and China Gas

About Hong Kong and China Gas

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited ( OTCMKTS:HOKCY Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,302,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

(Get Rating)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.