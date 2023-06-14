Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Up 3,800.0% in May

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Galaxy Gaming Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of GLXZ stock opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. Galaxy Gaming has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 million, a P/E ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.50.
About Galaxy Gaming
